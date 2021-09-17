Ashram underpass work to be completed before time

Delhi government minister Satyender Jain informed that the construction work at the Ashram underpass may be completed in November itself, much before its December 31 deadline.

As per Delhi’s public works department (PWD), Jain said, “We have expedited the process and are resolving all the issues. The entire work of the underpass will be completed in two months. We have also repaired the roads around the site. Further road repair work will be done after the monsoons.”

Jain said on Friday that the work will be completed within two months.

He said, “There has been a slight delay as high-voltage cables surfaced in the area where the ramp of the underpass is to be constructed. The cables are being shifted and that is likely to take around a month’s time.

PWD officials say the project has been hit by multiple setbacks in the past two years but as the situation seems to be improving, the agency claims to be hopeful that they will complete the 750-metre Ashram underpass project by November-end, as against its December 2021 deadline.