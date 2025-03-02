Ashish Sood calls on Power Dept to implement Summer Action Plan immediate

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, on Sunday, asked the Power Department and all stakeholders to start implementation of the Summer Action Plan 2025 immediately to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of energy and power companies at the Delhi Secretariat, the Minister said several directives were issued to ensure smooth and regular power supply in Delhi during the summer season.

Stating that ensuring uninterrupted power supply for all residents across Delhi is a key agenda of the Delhi government, Sood instructed officials to ensure that repairs are completed within a maximum of five minutes to prevent any disruption in electricity supply to residents in case any power grid fails in any part of Delhi.

He said review meetings of the Power Department would be held every 15 days to assess the progress on decisions taken in previous meetings and ensure their implementation.

Mentioning the vision of developing a model colony in Delhi where overhead power cables are not hanging and all wires are properly organised, the Minister said that discussions were held with officials regarding removing any unauthorised cables or wires of other companies from electricity poles to reduce the load on the poles and eliminate tangled wiring.

Sood also stated that the Delhi government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working in an action mode to ensure that no citizen in Delhi faces power issues during the summer season.