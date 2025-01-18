Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Delhi Police, says ‘Unbreakable’ screening was “private event”

After Delhi, Police said that no permission was taken for the screening of the film ‘Unbreakable’, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said that this film screening was not an election event rather it was a private event.

Addressing a press conference today, Kejriwal said that the movie wasn’t an election campaign and there was no election flag, speech or election propaganda present at the movie screening site.

Advertisement

Reiterating his claim that the BJP is “scared” of this film as it exposes “illegal and unconstitutional actions” of the BJP government, Kejriwal condemned the way film screening was stopped.

Advertisement

Kejriwal said, “A film has been made on AAP. Today we had a special screening for journalists but Delhi Police in morning reached there and stopped the screening of the film. It was private screening. It was not an election campaign, there was no election flag, election speech or election propaganda. Why BJP is scared from this film? It was a private screening of the film I haven’t seen this film but I was told that this shows the story when AAP leaders were sent to jail and it exposes illegal and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government. That’s why BJP is scared. We condemn the way film screening was stopped. We hope we will get the permission to screen this film.”

“This is not an election event. It has nothing to do with election. This is no any party symbol or flag. We tried to make the police understand. This is hooliganism and dictatorship,” he added.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police said that “no permission” was taken for the screening of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) documentary ‘Unbreakable’ and hence its screening would have been a ‘violation of guidelines’.

This follows the AAP announcement of the screening of the documentary ‘Unbreakable’, based on the time when the AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and others went to jail.

The police emphasised that the political parties have to apply for permission for such events through a single window system at the District Election Officer’s (DEO) office, adding that the police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time.

They urged the political parties to follow the election rules and regulations at the time of the election.

Delhi Police said, “For the said event, no such permission was taken and hence it would have been a violation of guidelines. We urge all parties to follow the election rules and regulations at this time. As elections have been declared, political parties have to apply for permission through a single window system at DEO office. This is a standard process during elections.”

“Further, it is clarified that Delhi Police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time as all permissions for political activity are granted through single window system in concerned DEO office,” it added.

Following this statement, the ruling AAP alleged that the Delhi Police banned the screening of the documentary at the “behest” of its primary opponent, BJP.

The AAP sources said that theatre owners across Delhi have been threatened not to screen the documentary

“Screening of AAP’s documentary ‘Unbreakable’ | Delhi Police banned the screening of the documentary at the behest of the BJP. This documentary is made on AAP leaders going to jail and was to be screened today at 11:30 AM. Theatre owners across Delhi have been threatened not to screen the documentary,” said AAP sources.

Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.