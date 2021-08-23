Arunachal Pradesh reports 49 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new fatalities

Forty-nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 52,214, a senior health department official said here on Monday.

The Covid-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 259, as two more persons including a woman, succumbed to the infection in the past two days, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 14, followed by West Kameng, Leparada, Papumpare and Anjaw with five cases each, four from Lower Subansiri, two each

from Changlang, Lohit, Lower Siang and West Siang and one each from East Kameng, Shi-Yomi and Pakke Kessang district respectively, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases, 44 were detected through rapid antigen test and 5 through RT-PCR method, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,260 active Covid-19 cases, while 50,695 patients have recovered from the disease, including 169 people on Sunday, Jampa said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.09 per cent while the active percentage stands at 2.41 and the positivity rate at 2.04 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas – has the highest number of active cases at 302, followed by Lower Subansiri (129), Papumpare (105), West Kameng (103) and Upper Siang with 72 cases.

Altogether, 10,29,898 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, including 2,396 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,28,980 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.