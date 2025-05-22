Arrest of duo leads to recovery of 10 high-end stolen bikes

The Delhi Police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in multiple motorcycle thefts from Delhi’s Mukundpur area, in the outer west of the city and confiscated 10 high-end stolen bikes, including six Royal Enfield Bullets valued at approximately Rs 13 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

At around 6 pm on Tuesday, a lead was received by one of the cops from a confidential source about two bike thieves planning to dispose of a stolen Royal Enfield Bullet in the Bhalswa Dairy area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan.

The officer further said that, acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid near Mukundpur’s Bhalswa Lake, which led the team to get their hands on the two suspects while they were riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. The verification of the registered number of the bike revealed that it was stolen and is linked to an E-FIR that was registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station.

During sustained interrogation, the two accused individuals disclosed about their hideouts where they kept the other stolen bikes.

Following the leads in the case, a team conducted continuous field operations, raided multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and recovered nine more stolen motorcycles from various spots, the DCP mentioned.

As informed by Valsan, the arrested accused were identified as Pankaj (24), a resident of Swaroop Nagar Extension, Bhalswa Dairy, and Taslim (22), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Bhalswa Dairy. “Pankaj is known as ‘Bad Character’ with a history of eight cases registered against him, while Taslim has two prior involvements,” the officer added in his statement.

A case has been registered against the two individuals, and further investigation into this case is underway by the team of cops, the DCP stated.