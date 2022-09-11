Architects’ meet & panel discussion held in Noida

An Architects’ meet and panel discussion on “Urbanisation and its Imperatives” was held in Noida.

The discussion centred on making the cities and urban areas livable, safe and sustainable.

The meet and discussion was organised at the Radisson Blu MBD Hotel in Sector-18, Noida by the Indian Institute of Architects, Noida Centre on 9 September as informed by Col Anuj Srivastava (Retd) Chairman, IIA Noida Centre.

The speakers at the conference were all architects and urbanists of repute, they were Prof Charanjit, Singh Shah, Founding Principal Architect, Creative Group, Delhi, Dr Vinod Gupta, Partner Space Design Consultants and CEO of Opus Indigo Designs Pvt Ltd, Prof Ujan Ghosh, Partner Upal Ghosh Associates, Architect Madhav Raman, Partner, Anagram Architects, Architect Anisha Shekhar Mukherji, Conservation architect, Historian, Author and Visiting faculty, School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi.

Prominent architects from across the Delhi-NCR region attended the conference. Among them were Architect Balbir Verma, former President, Indian Institute of Architects, Architect Vijay Garg, Member Council of Architecture, Architect Punit Sethi, Member Council of Architecture. Ar Pradeep Kharbanda, Ar Kapil Mehta, Ar Tushar Agarwal, Ar Tapan Goyal, Ar Gaurav Saini and many other prominent architects from Noida and Greater Noida attended the meet and discussion.