Ambulance driver shot dead in Jafarpur Kalan of Delhi

In a daylight shootout, an ambulance driver was gunned down in the National capital while returning home after night duty. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday morning at around 9.30 am when two bike-borne assailants fired upon him in the Dwarka district and fled the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan said the murder on a road connecting Samaspur Khalsa and Kazipur in the area of Jafarpur Kalan police station was reported. A police team rushed to the spot where they were informed that a man identified as Sunil (38), a resident of Dhansa village was shot by two unidentified bike-borne assailants.

The deceased, Sunil, who worked as an ambulance driver, was on his bike when he was attacked by the duo. His body has been preserved in the hospital for postmortem.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the police station and an investigation has been initiated based on CCTV footage. The reason for the murder is yet to ascertain.