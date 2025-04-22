All over a bidi: One stabbed to death, two injured in South East Delhi brawl

A youth was stabbed to death while his elder brother and a friend sustained injuries after a brawl over bidi in the Pul Prahladpur area of South East Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, it added.

Narrating the incident, a police official said on Monday at around 11 pm, the deceased, Sohaib, came home and complained to her mother that Munna and Sunny slapped him in a nearby park for refusing to offer them a bidi.

Taking the matter seriously, his mother, Sabukta (55), accompanied her two sons (Sohaib and Mosin) to the residence of Munna. When he came out, they cornered him for slapping Sohaib. As Munna reacted aggressively, an altercation ensued between them.

With Munna’s friends, Sunny and Imtiyaz, joining in, the heated exchange between the two groups turned into a scuffle when suddenly Munna and his friends whipped out knives and stabbed Sohaib, Mosin, and Akram multiple times. Having sustained severe stab wounds, Sohaib collapsed on the road along with his brother and friend. All three of them shifted to ESI Hospital where Sohaib was declared dead on arrival and Mohsin is in a critical condition while Akram with minor injuries is also under treatment.

Based on the eyewitness account of Sabukta, a case of murder and attempt to murder, under relevant sections of BNS, was registered at the Pul Prahladpur police station and investigation was taken up before arresting Munna (26) Imtiyaz (30), and Saudagar Khan (20).

The cops cited an argument over a trivial matter as the motive behind the assault on the trio resulting in the murder of one.