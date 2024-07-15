All-India Institute of Ayurveda successfully hosts ‘Saushrutam 2024’ with live surgical demonstrations

The Department of Shalya Tantra at All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi successfully organised the Second National Seminar SAUSHRUTAM Shalya Sangoshti on the auspicious occasion of Sushruta Jayanti-2024.

Sushruta Jayanti is celebrated every year on July 15 to honour the legendary Sushruta, considered as the father of surgery. The seminar started on July 13 and concluded today.

Prof Sandeep Kumar, Founder Director, AIIMS Bhopal was the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony. Padamshri Prof Manoranjan Sahu, Founder Director AIIA Delhi; Prof. Anurag Srivastav, Ex-HoD surgical disciplines, AIIMS New Delhi and Dr MC Misra, former Director AIIMS were the Guests of Honour.

AIIA Director Prof (Dr) Tanuja Nesari and Prof Dr Yogesh Badwe, HoD Shalyatantra welcomed all the dignitaries and briefed about the seminar.

On the first two days, 25 live complex surgical procedures were successfully demonstrated, this unique opportunity provided participants to observe and learn various surgical techniques from renowned surgeons.

During the live surgical workshops operations carried out on patients of Bhagandar (Fistula-in-ano), Arsha (Hemorrhoids), Pilonidal sinus, Gall bladder stone, hernia among others using newer techniques like VAAFT, Laparoscopy and laser and traditional Shayla methods. In the last one year, around 1500 patients have benefited through AIIA’s surgical procedures.

AIIA Director Prof Nesari along with the esteemed dignitaries launched a souvenir and an information, education, and communication (IEC) material related to the department on the first day.

Prof Nesari said, “Since its inception, AIIA has been committed to elevating Ayurveda globally. Saushrutam, hosted by the Department of Shalya Tantra, exemplifies our dedication to integrating Ayurveda with cutting-edge surgical technology, empowering aspiring Ayurvedic surgeons with advanced skills and confidence in integrated surgical practices.”