Alarming rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is once again on a verge of facing a huge outbreak of Covid-19 as 511 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the state. Out of 511, as many as 350 cases have been reported in Mumbai, which is higher than any place in the state. Also, one fatality has also been recorded in the Beed district of the state.

This is also the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases after March 5 when the state had recorded 535 cases in a day.

With this, the total fatalities due to coronavirus in the state have reached 1,47,858 while the total coronavirus tally has reached 78,84,329.

Meanwhile, as many as 324 patients have also recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. Total recoveries in Maharashtra now stand at 77,34,110. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09% while the fatality rate stands at 1.87%.

A total of 27,541 tests were conducted in the state during the last 24 hours. Till now, the state has tested about 8,08,13,346 people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As of now, Maharashtra has as many as 2,361 active cases of coronavirus.

According State’s Health Department, there are no active cases in Latur, Dhule, Akola, Hingoli, Gondia, Nandurbar, Wardha and Yavatmal districts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has advised the people to continue to wear face masks in the wake of a spike in new cases.

He said, “mask and vaccination are necessary. At present 92.27% of the people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further.”

CM said that people should remain cautious as coronavirus has not completely gone away yet.