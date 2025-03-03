AISA protests against Bengal minister for his indiscretion towards JU students

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), along with other organisations, protested against West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu here for allegedly driving through a crowd of agitating students at the Jadavpur University (JU) causing injuries to many of them.

The AISA held a sit-in dharna at the Banga Bhawan on Monday demanding the resignation of the minister for his indiscration.

The incident occurred during Basu’s visit to the JU on Saturday amid a SFI protest against the delay in student union polls. The protesters alleged some of the agitating students were injured as the minister’s vehicle squeezed past a group of protestors.

AISA Delhi State President Abhigyan said, “The TMC government has showcased the Lakhimpur Kheri model of curbing popular resistance. The TMC cannot hope to challenge the BJP by replicating its model of repression and violence! When the people of the country are aspiring for a real democratic alternative to the fascist BJP-RSS, these criminal acts must not be given any impunity.”