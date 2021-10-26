AIIMS, IIT Delhi launches CAPHER India network for tackling Air Pollution

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and IIT Delhi together launched CAPHER-India network to address air pollution and its impact on public health in India. The network was inaugurated by Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and Prof Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

In his keynote address, Dr Guleria emphasized on need for a ‘multidisciplinary approach’ to mitigate the impact of air pollution on human health. Dr Harshal R Salve Additional Professor at Centre for Community Medicine AIIMS and Dr. Sgnik Dey, Associate Professor at IIT Delhi are co-ordinators for CAPHER India.

Dr Salve claimed that the aim of the of CAPHER-INDIA is to build dedicated network focused on air pollution and health effects research in India and to bring together teams of Indian researchers from various scientific disciplines.

The CAPHER-India consists of a Secretariat, Steering committee and an Expert Advisory group with major activities focusing on Capacity building, advocacy and research communication and collaborations. A 3 day virtual “Workshop on Air pollution and Health Effects Research In India” was held form 21st -23rd oct,2021. It was attended by about more than 300 researchers and experts in the field from India and outside India.

Dr. Salve, said, “CAPHER -India will bring together researchers from exposure assessment and health side so that research gaps and policy level science driven solutions for addressing air pollution can be brought out in India. This is unique multidisciplinary sustainable collaboration between AIIMS and IIT Delhi”.

