Ahead of Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal booked for Haryana “poisoning” Yamuna water remarks

A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been booked in connection with his remarks alleging that the Haryana government had “poisoned” the Yamuna water, police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that a case has been registered against Kejriwal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2024, including Sections 192, 196, 197, and 299 at the Shahabad Police Station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, following the court’s directions.

“The case has been registered at Shahabad police station after the court’s order. The investigation has started, and we will take action as evidence is gathered…” Shahabad Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Kumar told ANI.

Advertisement

In response to the development, Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra accused Kejriwal of trying to divert attention from “real issues.”

He also took a dig at the former Delhi CM, saying “AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have no development to talk about during their 10-year regime, they never spoke on development during their campaign because they didn’t do any development. They couldn’t even provide clean water..in 2020, he (Arvind Kejriwal said that if he failed to clean the Yamuna River, don’t vote for him in 2025…Now he is alleged that the Haryana govt poisoned the Yamuna River, and an FIR should be registered on such statements. He is trying to divert people from real issues.”

Advertisement

Kejriwal had accused the BJP-ruled Haryana government of “poisoning” the Yamuna water and supplying it to Delhi so that “people die” and the blame comes on the AAP.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were ‘unprecedented and dangerously’ high. In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later.

Afterwards, CM Saini reacting to the allegations of Kejriwal that the Haryana government has “poisoned” the water supply to the national capital, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave 8500 crore to build a sewage treatment plant (STP) but it was not built.

The Haryana CM brought two jars of Yamuna water one collected from the Delhi-Haryana border (Palla Ghat) and the other from Wazirabad in Delhi.

He said that there is a huge difference in the quality of the water tested in Palla and the water collected from Wazirabad.

Polling for the Delhi assembly will be held on Wednesday.