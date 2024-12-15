After ignoring poor for a decade, AAP, BJP shedding crocodile’s tears: Yadav

Ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged the AAP and the BJP ignored the residents of JJ Clusters for a decade and are now shedding crocodile’s tears and making false promises.

He claimed that during the Delhi Nyay Yatra, they promised to support Congress in the assembly elections as it was the only party that had always protected their interest and welfare. Yadav said, “Kejriwal, who promised free power and water to the poor, fleeced them by charging high power and water charges. Despite this, he is continuously giving them false assurances.”

He claimed that it was the Congress government that implemented a policy to settle for slum dwellers by giving them plots, and later implemented an in-situ flat construction policy to relocate them with better living standards. Hitting out at the saffron party, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led Centre had demolished many JJ clusters which left lakhs of people homeless and even schools where their children went to study were also razed down during the demolition drives.

“Kejriwal kept quiet when the JJ clusters near the Yamuna River were flooded during the monsoon as the drains were not desilted by the AAP government for many years, and the uprooted slum dwellers were neither given any compensation nor helped them rebuild their shacks,” he said.