After clean sweep in Delhi, BJP eyeing 2025 assembly polls

After making a clean sweep in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said the party is now eyeing the assembly polls due early next year.

Addressing a press conference here, he thanked the people of the city for having faith in BJP candidates, and urged them to bring the party to power in the next assembly polls.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will rid Delhi of its problems like water crisis, drainage, among others.

“Our aim is to wipe out corrupt people from power and we urge you to come forward and vote for change,” Sachdeva said.

He claimed that the BJP’s victory on all seven seats of the city clearly shows that the people have acknowledged the corruption of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and gave a befitting reply through their votes.

The BJP leader said since the opposition came together; it was evident that all seven seats would go to the saffron party.

All the newly-elected parliamentarians of Delhi — Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Yogendra Chandolia, Manoj Tiwari, Praveen Khandelwal and Harsh Malhotra — were present on the occasion along with Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had switched to the BJP from the Congress before the polls.

Notably, the BJP had appointed fresh faces on six seats this time. Manoj Tiwari, the incumbent North East Delhi MP, who was retained made a hat-trick.