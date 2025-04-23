Affordable loans to help residents own homes: Delhi Minister Indraj

Delhi’s Minister of Social Welfare and Cooperation, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DCHFC) and directed that all schemes should be designed keeping in mind the needs of the city’s residents.

He emphasized that affordable loans should pave the way for residents to fulfill their dream of owning a home.

Advertisement

The minister also reviewed the corporation’s functioning along with its upcoming plans and instructed that the department be technologically upgraded to simplify the online loan application process.

Advertisement

He further stated that the overall process of providing affordable loans to people living in slums or kutcha houses should be made easier.

The minister also called for financial incentives to promote environment-friendly initiatives such as solar power, rainwater harvesting, and infrastructure development in cooperative group housing societies.

For effective implementation, Indraj directed coordination with departments like the Delhi Jal Board, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The minister emphasized that the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation must ensure that from the application process to project completion, no additional financial burden is imposed on applicants beyond the prescribed charges.

He also stressed that, under the supervision of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), the process of recovering dues from defaulters should be expedited.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department is also planning to improve the settlements of backward communities in the national capital and has accordingly prepared a roadmap with several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people from SC, ST, and OBC backgrounds living in these settlements.