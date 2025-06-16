Advanced machines to play crucial role in Delhi’s fight against pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the operation of high-end machines designed to combat air pollution in the city, saying that dust which accumulates along roads has been deteriorating the capital’s air quality and adversely impacting public health.

Gupta was accompanied by Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials from the Environment Department, while CM closely observed the operation of these technology-equipped machines and sought detailed information about their functionality.

CM stated that to tackle the bad air challenge, Delhi government made special provisions in this year’s budget for deploying advanced machines for street cleaning.

She pointed that the aim is to ensure year-round road cleaning and water sprinkling across Delhi, and the demonstration of these latest machines is a step in that direction, and the government aims to deploy them across all the assembly constituencies.

The machines demonstrated at Delhi Secretariat included water sprinklers Integrated with Anti-Smog guns, an equipment that features a 17,000-litre water tank capable of continuous operation for four hours.

As per CM, its 50-micron nozzles deliver a fine mist that effectively reduces PM2.5 and PM10 particles from the air, while it can also clean dust from tall trees.

Secondly, a Mechanical Road Sweeping Machine (Electric) machine was also demonstrated which is equipped with a sweeping width of 3.5 meters, and can clean 40–45 km of roads in one shift.

WIth a 880-litre water tank, expandable to 2000 litres, it is capable of removing not just dust, but also pebbles and small stones from roads.

A battery powered litter picker machine, and water jetting machine was also inspected by the CM.

CM has said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government has accelerated efforts to reduce air pollution.

She informed that a comprehensive cleanliness and dust control plan has already been approved by the Cabinet, and under the same Delhi will receive 460 water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns, 70 mechanical road sweeping (MRS) machines, 70 litter picker machines, Water tankers and dust dump vehicles.

These machines will be equipped with modern features like GPS, CCTV, AQI monitors, video analytics, mobile apps, and sensors.

They will support spraying, garbage unloading, and litter collection functions. This updated technology will enhance the quality of street cleaning and effectively reduce dust pollution, Gupta added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that while the government is fulfilling its responsibilities, active participation from citizens is essential to make Delhi clean and pollution-free.

CM has urged citizens not to litter on roads, follow construction regulations, and support the government’s efforts to realise the dream of a clean, safe, and healthy Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirsa stated that this marks an important and modern step toward making the capital clean, green, and pollution-free.

He said that the government is consistently taking concrete measures to provide the citizens of Delhi with better air quality and a healthier environment.