Adhere to protocols in dealing with MLAs & MPs: Delhi Chief Secy to officials

Taking serious note of a communication received by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta regarding the indifferent approach towards MLAs’ letters and phone calls, the Chief Secretary has instructed government departments to strictly adhere to established norms and protocols in this regard.

According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), “Non-compliance of these instructions will invite commensurate disciplinary action and will be an important input in the evaluation of the concerned officer.”

The government has issued comprehensive instructions regarding engagement and protocols to be observed while dealing with MLAs and MPs.

The authorities have conveyed to the concerned departments to ensure that legislators and MPs are not compelled to make such complaints.

Gupta had written to Delhi CS Dharmendra, highlighting concerns over government officials not adhering to established protocols while dealing with elected representatives.

In his letter, the Speaker pointed out multiple instances where MLAs faced an indifferent response from government officials, including instances when official communications, phone calls, and messages from the legislators went unacknowledged by officers.

Calling this a serious issue, Gupta emphasised the need for strict compliance with government instructions issued by the GAD, GNCTD, and the Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India.