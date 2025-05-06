Active member of Prince Teotia Gang held after shootout in Delhi

An active member of the Prince Teotia Gang was arrested by the Delhi Police following a brief shootout in the Fatehpur Beri area in south Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, at around 2 am, when, acting upon a tipoff, a team of Delhi Police intercepted Manoj Hathodi, a member of Prince Teotia Gang.

Advertisement

“Manoj was riding a motorcycle when the police signaled him to stop, to which, instead of complying, he tried to flee the spot and opened fire on the officials,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

He continued by saying, “In self-defence, the team retaliated by firing back, hitting the accused. The suspect sustained bullet injuries on his right leg. Subsequently, the team got their hands on the offender.”

During the search of the accused, the police confiscated one loaded pistol from which he fired two rounds, a backpack that had two country-made pistols and three live cartridges, and one motorcycle from his possession, the officials mentioned.

Hathodi was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment, an officer stated. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the BNS.