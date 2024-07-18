Accused wanted in 20-year old case nabbed by Delhi police

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an accused who was evading his arrest from the last 20 years in a theft case. The arrested accused was identified as Roshan, a 62-year old resident of Hisar district in Haryana.

According to the police, the team of crime branch has been working on the cases of absconding offenders and the unit, with the help of technical surveillance developed information about the accused Roshan, residing somewhere in Hisar.

Based on this information, the accused was nabbed from Shri Nagar colony of Hisar, said police.

However, the case dates back to 2004, when the complainant Pawan along with his family was travelling for a marriage function. He was carrying a briefcase having gold and silver jewelry in it.

The complainant elaborated that when he tried boarding his coach at Palam Railway station, five to six persons surrounded him, so he boarded another coach of the train. Further, the same people again gathered around him and after stealing his jewelry, all of them alighted from the moving train near Shahabad railway station. Somehow, the complainant sensed the theft and chased them while shouting for help.

With the help of the general public, one of the accused persons namely Raj Kumar was caught while trying to escape but rest of the accused, including Roshan, managed to escape with the stolen jewelry.

The police revealed that the accused had studied upto class seventh and at the time of committing the crime, he was 42 years old. The cops added that he had been a Sarpanch of his Village Kapro, while presently he was working as a property dealer.