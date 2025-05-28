Accountant arrested for robbing employer of Rs 35 lakh

The Delhi Police cracked a robbery case of Rs 35 lakh within 48 hours of the crime being reported from the office of a company with the arrest of an employee in Moti Nagar area of West Delhi, it said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Vivek Raj alias Sahil, a 23-year-old accountant employed at the victim company, was arrested from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rs 34, 98,550 in stolen cash was recovered from his possession.

The burglary came to light on May 24 when the complainant reported theft of Rs 35 lakh from the almirah after he left to the other branch of the company.

The complainant said he found the cash and accountant missing from the office when he came back.

The breakthrough came on May 26 when a team, investigating the matter, received a tip-off from a secret informer about the presence of the accused at Manglam Hotel in Azamgarh. Upon verification, hotel staff confirmed that a man matching Vivek Raj’s description was staying in one of the rooms. The police team moved in and apprehended him.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime and led officers to a black carry bag on the bed, which contained Rs 34, 98,550 in cash. The recovery was made in the presence of hotel staff and independent witnesses.