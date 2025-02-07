ACB serves notice to Kejriwal over ‘offer of bribe’ allegations, seeks details on MLA poaching claims

Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday (ACB) reached Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and served a notice for the AAP chief to join the inquiry into the allegations of an ‘offer of bribe’ to the MLAs of his party, sources said.

The ACB has asked Kejriwal to make himself available on Friday to provide information regarding his tweet on platform X in connection with the allegations, asking him whether it was posted by him or otherwise.

They have also asked him to inform whether he agrees to the contents of the tweet that 16 MLA candidates of his party have been offered the said bribe, while the AAP chief has also been asked to share details of the 16 candidates.

He has also been asked to provide evidence in support of the claims and allegations regarding the offer of bribes.

This came after an investigation was initiated by the LG office, following a complaint by a BJP leader against AAP chief and party MP Sanjay Singh over allegations leveled by them on the saffron party regarding poaching of AAP MLAs, offering them Rs 15 crore each to switch sides.

BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal on Friday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, seeking an FIR and a detailed probe in relation to the bribery allegations.

His letter to LG said,”I, Vishnu Mittal, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would like to bring to your kind notice that Sh. Arvind Kejriwal & Sh. Sanjay Singh, Member of the Parliament-Rajya Sabha & Senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party have made serious allegations of corruption vide his tweet posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on 06.02.2025 that seven MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received phone call from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and they have been offered Rs 15,00,00,000/- each for quitting Aam Aadmi Party and joining Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside AAP chief’s residence following the development, a person from the AAP’s legal cell speaking to a news agency said, “On instructions of BJP, the ACB officials who have been sitting here in the security room do not have any notice or document to carry out searches here… They are also unaware that Sanjay Singh is already there at the ACB office to file a complaint against BJP… BJP is using these tactics to divert from the loss they will be facing tomorrow,” he claimed.

On the other hand, the BJP leader also mentioned that the allegations leveled by Kejriwal and Singh are very serious in nature and call for serious and immediate investigation.

Mittal also claimed that the AAP leaders have not furnished any proof or evidence to substantiate the fact who all received phone calls and from which number and details of the said individual who contacted them.

The BJP leader has also alleged that assembly elections just concluded two days ago, and by spreading such false and misleading information, the AAP chief is trying to create panic and a situation of unrest in Delhi.

He had further requested the LG to give appropriate directions to the ACB or the agency concerned to file the FIR and initiate a probe in the matter.

On Thursday night, Kejriwal took to social media platform X, and claimed that, “Some agencies are showing that the abusive party is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs 15 crores to each of them. If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down, ” he added.