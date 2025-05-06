ABVP urges students to participate in civil defence mock drill

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday urged the youth and students to participate in the ‘Civil Defence Mock Drill’ being organized nationwide by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 7.

The action was prompted in light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the rising cross-border security threats including cyber attacks and hostile activities, this nationwide mock drill is a vital step towards strengthening civilian and institutional preparedness.

The student organization stated that national security is not solely the responsibility of our armed forces, but a shared duty of every citizen, especially the youth. Our schools, colleges, and universities must become centers of awareness, alertness, and preparedness.

Urging the youth to participate in the nationwide drill, ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki, stated, “We call upon all students, teachers, administrative officers, and citizens to participate in this initiative with full dedication and enthusiasm, and ensure their role in building a ‘Safe, Strong and Self-Reliant Bharat’.

“Citizens of the country must be prepared for emergency situations. Today’s India is capable of giving a befitted response to terrorist incidents. Every citizen must remain aware of their role and responsibility,” he said.

Notably, this drill will include testing of air raid warning sirens, crash blackout exercises, rehearsals for safe evacuation of civilians, and training of youth and general public in safety measures during emergencies. Additionally, strategic camouflage techniques will be practiced to conceal critical installations such as radar stations and power plants.