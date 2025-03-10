ABVP is not just a student organisation but a school of leadership: CM Rekha Gupta

On the second day of a three-day ‘Student Parliament’ organised by the ABVP, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the saffron organisation is a school of leadership.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said, “ABVP is not just a student organization but a school of leadership. This platform has guided me from holding a lamp to illuminating the path for others. ABVP has played a vital role in empowering and educating young women in leadership, and that is why, in the coming years, this organization will not just produce one but hundreds of Rekha Gupta”.

Through the Student Parliament, ABVP is planting the seeds of an ideological movement that will lay the foundation for nation-rebuilding, she added.

Notably on the second day, the Student Parliament for Female Students was organized in which 300 student representatives were selected from 38,000 female students across the country.

Recouning the’s proceedings, ABVP National General Secretary, Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki said, “This parliament is not a mere forum for discussion but a historic initiative aimed at addressing ground-level issues faced by female students and ensuring their participation in policy-making.”

On March 11, the North-East Student Parliament will be held, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest. Student representatives from the North-Eastern states will engage in discussions on education, culture, and regional development, he added.