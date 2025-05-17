AAP’s internal crisis due to non-performance and corruption: Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that the exodus of Aam Aadmi Party councillors and MLAs is the result of the party’s decade-long record of non-development, corruption, and misgovernance, not any action by the BJP.

“It is unfortunate that the defeated and disillusioned leaders of AAP are blaming the BJP for the major split in their municipal wing,” said Sachdeva, adding that those who left to form a separate party have clearly stated that since the 2022 municipal elections, AAP leadership has shown no interest in governance or coordination with their councillors.

He emphasized that the BJP had no role in the internal collapse of AAP, which he attributed instead to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged autocratic style of functioning.

“Kejriwal never allowed the formation of a Standing Committee in the Municipal Corporation and refused to engage with his own councillors,” Sachdeva claimed.

As a result, with more than half of the term already over, AAP councillors have failed to initiate any development work. Facing growing public dissatisfaction and fearing electoral backlash, 15 councillors chose to break away and launch a new political outfit, he said.

“Rather than blaming the BJP, AAP leaders should reflect on their own failures,” Sachdeva stated.

He also alleged that this is not the first wave of dissent against Kejriwal’s leadership. “More than 15 MLAs, including three ministers, over 10 councillors, and even a Rajya Sabha MP have previously accused Kejriwal of running the party without coordination and pushing it towards collapse,” he added.

Commenting on the political development, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh blamed AAP’s internal corruption and centralized functioning for the councillors’ exit. He accused the party of making ten false promises during the 2022 municipal elections, none of which have been fulfilled.

“This betrayal of public trust has disillusioned both the people and their elected representatives,” the Mayor concluded.