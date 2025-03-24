AAP walkout in Delhi Assembly over ‘Speaker blocking discussion on Rs 2.5k honorarium’

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday with AAP MLAs walking out of the House following Speaker Vijender Gupta’s decision to skip the name of one of its legislators during a discussion under Rule 280, citing repetition of the matter.

The issue, duly listed under Rule 280 in the Assembly’s agenda, was blocked from discussion by Speaker Gupta, triggering a walkout by AAP legislators, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, the party said in a statement.

Echoing the issue, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Athishi said, “It was not AAP but PM (Narendra) Modi who set the date of 8 March for depositing Rs 2,500 into the accounts of every woman in Delhi. The date has come and gone, but not a single rupee has been transferred.”

She added, “This proves that PM Modi lied to Delhi’s women. He deceived them in the name of guarantees. AAP will raise this issue in the Assembly as well. Delhi’s women do not want empty assurances, they want the money that was promised to them.”