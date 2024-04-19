AAP trying to take political advantage of Kejriwal’s illness, alleges Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of trying to take political advantage of the party’s national convenor’s illness.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Bidhuri suggested that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lodged in Tihar Jail, should be given food only after the advice of a dietician expert.

Bidhuri said, “The Court has allowed Kejriwal to eat home-cooked food but as per the information of ED, the kind of food he is eating and the types of items he is consuming is not good for his health. Due to this there is a possibility of their sugar level increasing. On the basis of this sugar level, he also wants to file a bail application. Aam Aadmi Party leaders have already raised the issue of his illness and made allegations.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said in such a situation, the Tihar Jail administration should appoint a dietician. The food coming from Kejriwal’s house should be prepared under the dietician’s supervision and the same should be given to the Chief Minister.

“Kejriwal is deliberately consuming sweets so that his sugar level increases and he can prepare the basis for bail,” Bidhuri further alleged.

Bidhuri said, “Even a normal person knows that eating sweets increases the sugar level but Kejriwal is doing this despite being a diabetic patient for more than 20 years, so obviously he is doing it deliberately. After the sugar level increased, he is alleging that he is not being given insulin. In this way, he is also trying to take political and legal advantage from his illness.”

On Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked the Director General (DG) of Prisons to submit a ‘factual and comprehensive’ report into the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) allegations that the Chief Minister was not provided insulin in Tihar jail. The Delhi LG also assured that no laxity with regards to CM Kejriwal’s health would be tolerated.

According to a statement from Raj Niwas issued on Thursday night, the LG expressed concern over reports based on statements by the ministers and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders alleging non-provision of insulin to CM Kejriwal.

“Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon’ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail & purported “conspiracies” against him,” the Raj Niwas said in a post on X.

“Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs,” it said.

The Raj Niwas further said, “Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM’s health will be tolerated.”

Earlier on Thursday, ED’s Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain submitted that Kejriwal is consuming mangoes, sweets, tea with high sugar, aaloo poori, etc., a diet that increases sugar levels. This, the ED has claimed, is to prepare the ground for seeking bail.