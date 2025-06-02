AAP to launch public consultation drive for draft Bill against school fee hike

The AAP announced on Monday that the party’s legislators would start consulting the public for a draft legislation to be prepared on regulation of school fees in Delhi.

During the consultation drive, the party will solicit suggestions from parents and activists for the draft Bill.

The party urged the citizens to send their suggestions to fee.consultation.aap@gmail.com, promising to incorporate them into proposed amendments when the bill is tabled in the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi alleged that BJP government in Delhi was deliberately concealing the Private School Fee Regulation Bill to protect the interests of the education mafia. “While in government, we fought against the education mafia. Now in the Opposition, we will continue that fight with greater force,” she added.

The AAP leader said, “Those wishing to meet AAP MLAs can also write to this email address. We will definitely allot time to meet you. We welcome all Delhi residents to share their views on the Fee Regulation Bill via email. We will take your voice to the Assembly. If required, we will demand amendments to the bill the BJP government brings.”

Former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia posted on X, “Every parent’s biggest concern is their child’s future. But when school fees become a burden on that very future, raising our voice becomes a necessity. Since the BJP government took power in Delhi, private school fees have become unmanageable. Parents are distraught, but the government has turned a blind eye. Even though we are now in the Opposition, we will not stop fighting for the public interest. Our voice will not be silenced.”