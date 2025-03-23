AAP to Challenge BJP Over ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ Betrayal in Delhi Assembly Budget Session

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to confront the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly over what it calls the BJP’s blatant betrayal of the people of Delhi. AAP has accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its promises under “Modi’s Guarantee,” which included monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 for women and a free LPG cylinder on Holi.

Instead of implementing the scheme, the BJP-led Delhi government has formed a three-member committee, a move AAP sees as a mere tactic to indefinitely delay fulfilling the promise.

In a strongly worded statement on Sunday, AAP declared, “The BJP’s deception is an outright betrayal of the women of Delhi, who were promised financial relief and support. Instead, the BJP has used delay tactics to escape accountability, proving once again that their assurances mean nothing when it comes to real governance. AAP will ensure that this betrayal is exposed in the Assembly and that the BJP is held accountable for misleading the people.”

AAP further stated, “What makes this betrayal even more shameful is that the AAP government had handed over a surplus budget to the BJP-led Delhi government. Despite inheriting a financially sound economy, the BJP has failed to deliver even a single benefit to the people of Delhi so far. Why are women being denied their rightful financial assistance when Delhi’s budget remains in surplus? The BJP’s refusal to implement ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ proves that they never intended to fulfill their promises in the first place.”

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, criticised the BJP for what she termed authoritarian governance. “BJP has turned the Delhi Assembly into a dictatorship where Opposition MLAs are suspended for raising people’s issues, while BJP MLAs are protected despite their misconduct. This is not governance; this is an attack on democracy. Now, the same BJP that spoke of ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ has betrayed the women of Delhi by denying their rightful financial assistance, despite inheriting a surplus budget from AAP. We will not stay silent. AAP will raise these issues not just in the Assembly, but on the streets, and will take BJP’s betrayal to every household in Delhi,” she said.

Raising further concerns, AAP questioned the BJP’s reluctance to engage in open debates. “The people of Delhi deserve answers: Why has ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ turned into ‘Modi’s Jumla’? Why is the BJP scared of open debate on critical public issues? Why are elected representatives of Delhi being muzzled inside the Assembly? AAP will not let BJP escape accountability. In this Budget Session, AAP MLAs will expose BJP’s betrayal, deception, and failure to govern in the interest of the people,” according to the statement.

Apart from the issue of unfulfilled promises, AAP will also raise concerns about what it describes as a systematic assault on democracy within the Delhi Legislative Assembly. According to AAP, previous sessions have witnessed blatant partisan behavior, with BJP suspending AAP MLAs for raising public issues while shielding its own members from scrutiny.

“AAP MLAs have faced repeated interruptions and arbitrary suspensions, showing BJP’s sheer intolerance toward democratic debate. A BJP MLA is allowed to speak for 40 minutes, while an AAP MLA’s voice is silenced in just 4 minutes,” Atishi highlighted.

AAP has vowed to make the Budget Session a battleground for exposing what it calls BJP’s authoritarian governance. “The Budget Session will not be an exception—AAP will fight relentlessly to ensure that the voices of Delhi’s citizens are not silenced by BJP’s authoritarian tactics,” the party affirmed in its statement.