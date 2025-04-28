AAP slams Ayushman Bharat Scheme as scam-ridden forcibly imposed on Delhiites

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the ruling BJP government over the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, calling it a scam-ridden scheme that has been forcibly imposed on the people of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “Today, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has forcibly imposed the Ayushman Bharat Scheme on the people of Delhi, a scheme about which the CAG had pointed out numerous irregularities.”

She claimed that under this scheme, patients are left to fend for themselves until hospitalization, unlike previous government initiatives where all treatments, from OPD consultations to surgeries, were free for every resident of the national capital.

“Today, Delhi’s BJP government has forcibly imposed Rs 10 lakh insurance on the elderly. This is highly condemnable. What is even more shameless is that the BJP organized a grand event merely to distribute a few Ayushman Bharat cards and to congratulate each other. Lakhs of rupees would have been spent separately on organizing that event as well,” she added.

Kakkar further said that the previous AAP government had improved Delhi’s healthcare system with great effort and sincerity, but the BJP now seeks to earn praise by distributing a handful of Ayushman Bharat cards, which is extremely unfortunate.