AAP plans to expand student outfit ASAP nationwide

The AAP plans to expand its newly formed student organization Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) at the national level and for the same, on Friday they launched a mobile number inviting students to join the outfit.

Addressing a press conference, ASAP member Kamal Tiwari said, “ASAP aims to engage with 8 crore youth across the country through various activities and social work. In this effort, we are launching our helpline and membership number today to connect with students. Through this number, the process to join us will be very simple.”

Tiwari explained that the students can make a call to 8588833485, the official number to join and will subsequently receive a confirmation message.

“If you want to rise above the mainstream politics of caste and religion and contribute to real change in the country and want to stand by fellow students in their joys and struggles, voice their concerns, become their representative, and engage in social work, then join us today. ASAP will play a vital role in Indian politics in the days to come and work towards strengthening democracy,” said another ASAP member Eeshna Gupta.

Moreover, another member Ayan Rai said, “Our National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal through this has given students across India an alternate political approach. There are more than 50,000 colleges in India, but only 5 percent of them conduct student union elections. This shows that ASAP is not merely a party or organisation to contest elections. Whether elections are held in a college or not, ASAP will always stand for student rights.”