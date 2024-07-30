AAP MPs demand law to regulate coaching centres

Aam Aadmi Party MPs on Tuesday protested against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at the Parliament premises over the death of civil services aspirants at the coaching centre’s basement in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The AAP MPs led by senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded that the government should regulate working of coaching centres across the country. They also asked the government to remove Delhi LG VK Saxena and sought a law to regulate the coaching centres.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a law on the coaching centres. He alleged such centres have a role in paper leaks, and added that their collusion with government officials has endangered future of youth.

Singh also alleged that coaching institutes force students more than their capacity to sit in dilapidated buildings and charge a hefty fee.

In his letter to the PM, he demanded that a proper law should be made immediately to crack down on coaching centres so that the tragic incident that happened in Old Rajinder Nagar is not repeated.

Similarly, Singh claimed that students are also charged a hefty rent for accommodation, but hardly any facility is provided to them.

He wrote, “I want to inform you that for the last few years, incidents of paper leaks are increasing continuously in the country. The connivance of the government officials and coaching mafias has put the future of lakhs of youth in the country in danger.”

He has also mentioned that due to the alleged irregularities in the coaching institutes, there is a constant threat of accidents.