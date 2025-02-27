AAP MLAs suspension: Action has been taken as per law & proposals in assembly, says Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, about the suspended AAP legislators on Thursday, said that it is a normal procedure that such members have to leave the Assembly premises, and once the period of the suspension is over, they can again be part of the proceedings.

He pointed out that disrupting the LG’s address is a gross violation; it is a violation of the decorum of the assembly, and it has also been mentioned in the rule book.

Advertisement

” The rule book clearly states that the House means the assembly,” the Speaker added.

Advertisement

Speaking to a news agency, Gupta said that whatever action has been taken, it has been taken according to the law, and is based on proposals in the House.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, minister Kapil Mishra said that all are here at the assembly with the intention of discussing public issues, and if anyone allegedly wants to create a ruckus inside the House, then the Constitution has given the Speaker the power to take an appropriate call on the issue.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Mishra also said no Assembly in the country can work with such conduct (of opposition MLAs).

He said that now, whoever tries to conspire against discussion on the issues of public in the House, will not be allowed to do so, adding that ”It is important that the dignity of the house is upheld”.

He also said that AAP leaders must understand that they should discuss the issues of Delhi and run the House in a dignified manner.

BJP MLA from Patparganj Ravindra Singh Negi has also slammed AAP legislators, accusing them of disregarding constitutional values.

He asked them if they are carrying a picture of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, then they should also follow the Constitution as told by him.