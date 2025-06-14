AAP misled public on private school fees, now spreading misinformation on new law: BJP’s Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday lashed out at AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi Marlena, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, accusing the party of shedding “crocodile tears” over issues like education reforms and private school fees while in power, without taking any concrete action.

Calling Sisodia’s Saturday statement on school fees “a bundle of lies,” Sachdeva alleged that AAP leaders continue to maintain ties with the management of several major private schools and are now spreading misinformation about the newly enacted fee regulation law introduced by the BJP-led government under their influence.

He questioned the effectiveness of AAP’s education policies, asking, “If the Sisodia-led government had genuinely curbed the so-called education mafia, why did the mechanism collapse so quickly after they left office?”

Sachdeva further claimed that no law to regulate private school fees was enacted during the Kejriwal-Sisodia administration. “If such a law did exist, why was it so ineffective at the time,” he asked.

According to Sachdeva, under AAP’s rule, fees in nearly all private schools — both large and small — increased by two to four times, and many of these institutions remain entangled in legal disputes.

He asserted that the BJP government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, demonstrated its commitment to students and parents by introducing a new law within four months to ensure no private school can raise fees without parental consent.

Reiterating his stance, Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal and Sisodia never regulated private schools and never enacted a law against them. Now that the BJP has brought in a fee regulation law, AAP is spreading misinformation on behalf of large private school lobbies.”

He also highlighted that the BJP government has established 11-member committees in each private school including five parent representatives — to review any proposed fee hike. A fee increase can only proceed with unanimous approval from the committee.

Sachdeva concluded by urging Sisodia to stop acting on behalf of private school lobbies and instead respond to the Anti-Corruption Branch’s inquiries into the alleged classroom construction scam that took place during his tenure.