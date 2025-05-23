AAP leaders’ remarks on GPC proceedings factually incorrect and politically motivated, says Delhi Assembly officer

A senior officer of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday issued a clarification in response to a press release and public statements made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders regarding the proceedings of the General Purposes Committee (GPC).

The officer stated that the remarks made by the AAP leaders were factually incorrect, misleading, and politically motivated, and included baseless allegations against the Speaker and the Committee. These allegations were “categorically” denied.

Advertisement

The Speaker, however, declined to comment on the matter, stating that it is now under the purview of breach of privilege and contempt.

Advertisement

The senior officer further alleged that AAP MLAs, including former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and MLA Kuldeep Kumar, were deliberately twisting and misrepresenting the facts. Appropriate action, as deemed fit, will be taken in this regard.

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has also urged the media to exercise caution while reporting on the House and Committee proceedings, as these are matters of privilege.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have alleged that the Speaker issued privilege notices to four AAP MLAs merely for proposing the installation of a portrait of India’s first woman teacher and iconic Dalit reformer, Mata Savitribai Phule, in the House.

However, sources indicate that according to a complaint filed with the Assembly Secretariat, the AAP MLAs held a press conference on Wednesday following the GPC meeting, during which they allegedly misrepresented the facts.

The complaint notes that the proposal made by the AAP leaders was, in fact, acknowledged by the Chairperson and was instructed to be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

The four AAP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Atishi, have been asked by the Secretariat to submit their replies to the complaint by May 30.