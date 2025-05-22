AAP leader Ankush Narang’s concern for Mayor dignity stunned Delhiites: BJP

Reacting to AAP leader Ankush Narang’s allegations against Mayor Raja Iqbal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, on Thursday, claimed that city’s residents are stunned after seeing the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD concerned about the dignity of the Mayor’s position and the decorum of the Standing Committee.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Kapoor said Delhi’s residents haven’t forgotten that it was the same party that did not allow elections to the Standing Committee for two and a half years. Now, its leader is talking of the dignity of the panel.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP leader claimed that residents of the national capital remember that the AAP was behind the delay in the Mayoral polls and elections to Municipal Ward Committees for months.

Advertisement

He wondered what kind of dignity the AAP was maintaining by delaying the election of the SC Mayor from April 2024 to November 2024, giving them only a 5-month tenure.

Kapoor dubbed Narang’s concerns about dignity and decorum as hypocrisy, given his party’s alleged actions in the past.

He remarked that what Narang said about dignity and decorum brings to his mind an old saying, “If the winnowing basket speaks, so does the sieve – the one with 72 holes”.

Meanwhile, Narang questioned in what capacity will Iqbal now sit in meetings of a committee that is answerable to the Mayor, the position also held by him. He asked the BJP leader to step down from the committee so that he does not stay simultaneously on two positions, respecting basic morality.