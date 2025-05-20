AAP launches student outfit ahead of DUSU polls

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the party’s student wing – Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) — ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls in the coming months.

Kamal Tiwar, national president, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), told The Statesman the newly-formed outfit will contest on all four posts of DUSU.

Calling ASAP a “movement for change that begins on campus”, Kejriwal said the initiative aims to mobilise the youth towards an alternative political path that focuses on governance, education and development, rather than traditional party politics.

“Today the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to start a student wing named ‘ASAP’ with a new thought and vision. The outfit will work on similar lines with the party and will do alternative politics,” he added.

“Whenever we think of the name ASAP, we will realize that we are late and we do not have time. When the world is mapping nursery children with AI, we in India are still teaching typing to 12th class students,” the former chief minister added.

Kejriwal said under ASAP, social and cultural groups will be formed in schools and colleges where students will be given opportunities to showcase their talents.