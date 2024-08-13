AAP launches ‘Satyameva Jayate’ DP campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched a display picture (DP) campaign with ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth alone triumphs) on all its social media handles.

Addressing mediapersons, senior AAP leader Atishi said beginning today, the Satyameva Jayate DP campaign would adorn all the social media handles of the party including X, Facebook and WhatsApp, etc.

“Starting today at 3:00 pm, all Aam Aadmi Party leaders, workers and party handles will start this display picture of Satyamev Jayate as a campaign,” she said.

Attacking the Centre on the occasion, the minister alleged that the dictatorial government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left no stone unturned to harass the Delhi government. “False cases were foisted on the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raids after raids were conducted followed by arrest and incarceration. From these raids, they did not find even an illgotten rupee yet senior leaders of the party were put in jail. While Manish Sisodia ji, and Sanjay Singh ji are out on bail, Delhi’s popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji is still in jail along with Satyendra Jain ji,” she added.

The senior AAP leader said such arrests are reminiscent of the freedom struggle when those who fought against the British rule were put in jail under false cases.

“The BJP thought that they could break or suppress the AAP but despite all their efforts, the party is intact. After 17 months of jail, truth prevailed as Manish Sisodia was released by the order of the Supreme Court,” Atishi said.

