AAP govt to restart EV policy to reinforce its commitment to a cleaner future

Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday that the Delhi Cabinet has

decided to restart the Electric Vehicle Policy to reinforce the

government’s commitment to a cleaner future.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said, “I am pleased that today,

the Delhi Cabinet has decided to restart the EV policy. Additionally,

those who purchased electric vehicles in Delhi between January 1, and

now, and did not receive subsidies, will now be given their subsidies.

Furthermore, those who buy electric vehicles moving forward will

receive road tax exemptions.”

“The policy has also been extended until March 31, 2025. I urge all

Delhi residents to purchase electric vehicles in larger numbers so

that Delhi can fight pollution effectively,” she said.

The CM said the Delhi government is committed to war against

pollution, and the EV policy is a vital part of this effort.

Referring to former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, she said, “When the

other party failed to implement such a policy in their states, they

sent Arvind Kejriwal to jail and halted this policy in Delhi for

months. Due to this conspiracy against the people of Delhi, EV buyers

did not receive subsidies, and road tax exemptions were not granted.”

“Now, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, this policy has been

restarted. Subsidies for electric vehicles sold after January 1, 2024,

will be transferred to buyers’ accounts, and road tax exemptions will

be provided to EV buyers,” she said.