AAP govt to launch Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna

Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will launch Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna, a transformative scheme designed to empower small-scale industries and shopkeepers in the national capital.

He said this scheme aims to bolster small businesses and individuals by providing them with the necessary financial support to expand their operations and create employment opportunities for others.

“This initiative underscores the Delhi Government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and creating job opportunities at the grassroots level. The Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna will empower small-scale industries and shopkeepers, making them self-reliant and contributing to Delhi’s overall development,” said Bharadwaj.

Stating that this scheme will address the limitations of the previous Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna, he said, “By adopting a more inclusive and far-reaching approach, the Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Rozgar Yojna seeks to support diverse beneficiaries, particularly school and college dropouts above the age of 18.”

The scheme benefits a wide range of people, including school and college dropouts who are above 18 years of age, individual entrepreneurs, trade professionals, artisans, physically handicapped individuals, and widows.

By focusing on such diverse groups, the program ensures an inclusive approach to financial assistance and skill development, enabling these beneficiaries to become self-reliant and contribute to the state’s economy, as per a government statement.

Financial aid under this scheme will be provided as loans to projects across various sectors. These include secondary sectors like tiny or cottage industries, tertiary sectors such as trade, transportation, hostels, and restaurants, and service sectors identified by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIC). This is done in compliance with local regulations and the Delhi Master Plan, it said.

The quantum of loans for eligible projects is capped at Rs 10 lakh. However, applicants who have outstanding or misused loans for similar purposes from the government or government-controlled institutions will not qualify for this scheme, the statement added.