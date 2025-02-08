AAP eliminated from Delhi; Cong to face same fate in Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday congratulated his party for victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that the AAP has been eliminated from the national capital and the Congress in the hill state will also face the same fate.

The BJP state unit celebrated Delhi’s victory in all districts.

Addressing the victory rally in Shimla on Saturday, he said,”The people have given BJP a decisive mandate. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, Delhi will progress along with the rest of the country.”

He credited BJP’s performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that Delhi’s voters chose development and corruption-free governance.

Taking a jibe at AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, he accused them of failing to address key issues like broken roads, the liquor policy controversy, and corruption.

He claimed Kejriwal avoided accountability, remained silent on real problems, and relied on false promises.

Thakur further added that Delhi’s people had suffered under AAP’s rule and had now voted for change.

“Delhi’s pain is real, and the people have chosen PM Modi’s leadership to end it,” he said.

Congress suffered a devastating blow in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, failing to open its account for the third consecutive term.

He said that people of the country trust only in PM Modi’s guarantees.

“Today, the people of Delhi have overwhelmingly voted for Modi’s good governance and development politics. Delhi’s heart now beats only for ‘Modi hi Modi’. I am grateful to the people of Delhi for giving a thumping majority to the BJP and bringing good governance and a double engine government to Delhi that would ensure stability and progress,” he asserted.

The Aam Aadmi Party promoted lies, anarchy, drama, and accusations, but the people of Delhi have rejected them and accepted Modi’s good governance and effective administration.

The Leader of Opposition said that the people of Delhi have rejected the politics of lies and corruption, and the same fate awaits the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking a dig at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he alleged that Sukhu campaigned for Alka Lamba in Delhi election, but her security was also forfeited.

Talking to reporters he further claimed that the BJP’s victory in Delhi has also made roads difficult for the Sukhu led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Congress, which failed miserably, reached zero and the same fate awaits in Himachal Pradesh, he asserted.

He advised the Congress leaders to understand that the people of the country have rejected their politics of deception and guarantees.