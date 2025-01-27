“AAP, Congress together have looted Delhi”: BJP’s Anurag Thakur ahead of assembly elections

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur launched a blistering attack on both Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, claiming that the people of Delhi feel “betrayed” and have been looted by both the parties in their regime.

AAP has been in power since the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, before that Congress’ Sheila Dikshit led the government as Chief Minister for 15 years.

“People of Delhi have seen Congress as well as AAP’s rule. The two parties together have looted Delhi and the treasury of Delhi is at a loss for the first time,” Thakur told reporters on Sunday.

Advertisement

Criticising the two parties further, he claimed that Congress has reached “an agreement” with AAP, adding, “Rahul Gandhi is nowhere to be seen. Maybe Congress has come to some sort of agreement. Why are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi running away from the elections in Delhi? They are going to UP and Bihar but not standing up for Delhi Congress.”

The BJP MP further slammed Arvind Kejriwal for demanding double security, saying, “The person who had entered politics a few years ago wearing a XXL shirt, now demands double security. The person who had come to teach the ABC of politics and change it for good now moves around with Z++ category security.”

Advertisement

The elections are scheduled on February 5 and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are in contest for the 70 Assembly seats in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.