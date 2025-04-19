AAP condoles loss of lives in Mustafabad building collapse

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a building collapse in the Mustafabad area of Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X wrote, “The building collapse in Mustafabad is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I appeal to all karyakartas to fully support the administration in the relief and rescue efforts.”

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and senior AAP leader said the building collapse in Mustafabad is extremely tragic.

“My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I urge all AAP karyakartas in Mustafabad to assist the administration in the relief and rescue operations,” she wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor and AAP leader Mahesh Kumar Khichi said the building collapse in Mustafabad is extremely heartbreaking and extended his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

“I have directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to conduct an investigation into the incident and to suspend the officials found guilty of negligence. I appeal to all AAP karyakartas in Mustafabad to extend full cooperation in the relief and rescue operations and assist the administration in every possible way,” he said on X.