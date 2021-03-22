Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday challenged the BJP state president Adesh Gupta to openly debate on how LG’s governance is better in any assembly constituency in Delhi.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party will explain to the people how the elected government, the government of the people is better. After this, people can decide whose governance they would prefer.

He said that Jan Sangh has fought to make Delhi an independent state for years post-independence. Today, the BJP, which came out of the same Jan Sangh, is trying to get a new law bypassing the elected government of Delhi. It is a matter of shame that the BJP is saying that they will send their workers from house to house to convey how LG’s rule is better.

“The central government is taking away all the rights of the elected government in Delhi. The same government that the people have chosen by giving 62 seats out of 70 is being crippled.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj addressed a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday. Saurabh Bhardwaj said that “the central government is trying to bring a new law by completely bypassing the elected government of Delhi. The Jan Sangh has fought to make Delhi a separate state for years after independence. We believed that at least the Delhi unit of the BJP that came out of the same Jan Sangh would understand the seriousness of this matter.”

Bhardwaj further added, “I think it is a matter of utmost shame. On the one hand, the central government is taking away all the rights of the elected government of Delhi. The same government whom people have chosen to give 62 out of 70 seats is being crippled.”

He said, “I challenge BJP state president Shri. Adesh Gupta to choose a constituency of his choice in Delhi and send BJP volunteers from house to house to explain to them how the rule of LG is better than the Kejriwal government. I challenge him to an open debate that should be held in that constituency. If he wants, Shri Gupta can attend that open debate in front of the people where he can shed more light on how they will benefit from the LG’s governance and we will tell how the governance of the Kejriwal government, the elected government is better. At the end of the same, people should be asked, what do they prefer? I hope Shri Aadesh Gupta will accept this challenge of ours and will soon notify us of the selected constituency in which the open debate will be held.”