AAP challenges Amarinder govt to prove majority in Assembly

Citing the recent rebellion against the Chief Minister by a section of ministers and legislators, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday challenged the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government to prove its majority in the Punjab Assembly.

Claiming Captain Amarinder Singh government of being in minority, an AAP delegation demanded from the Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to convene a special session of the Punjab Assembly, directing the CM Amarinder Singh to prove majority in the House.

The delegation led by senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema included Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Amarjit Singh Sandoa, Jai Singh Rodi along with leaders Jagtar Singh Sanghera and Malvinder Singh Kang.

The AAP leaders said if the CM evades proving his majority in next seven days, then the present government should be dissolved immediately.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Cheema said if the rebel Congressmen wanted to save Punjab, they need not visit Dehradun or Delhi, they could save Punjab by visiting Punjab Raj Bhawan in the capital, submit their resignation to Governor and register a vote of no confidence in the Assembly against Amarinder.

Cheema said four ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, MLAs and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had revolted against their own CM in the name of saving Punjab should clarify their stand, whether those who are ruining Punjab are with Amarinder Singh or with Punjab and its people as Harish Rawat has made it clear Amarinder will remain the CM and the 2022 elections will be fought under Captain’s leadership.

The AAP leader said that the rebel ministers and legislators who have been part of the mafia rule for four-and-a-half-years have taken the correct stand of late and admitted the Amarinder government is a useless and unjust government which is responsible for the poor condition of Punjab and mafia rule, with failing miserably in fulfilling its election promises.

Jai Singh Rori asked, “Do the rebellious ministers and MLAs accept Amarinder Singh’s leadership? If they accept Captain, then it is clear that they are fighting only for the chair. He said if the rebel ministers and MLAs do not show distrust against the Amarinder government, they will miss the last chance to wipe off the stain of joining the mafia rule.”

Amarjit Singh Sandoa, said the CM had lost the trust and support of his ministers, MLAs and the people of Punjab and was no longer fit to remain as the Chief Minister.