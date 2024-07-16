AAP calls Delhi BJP MLAs’ letter to Speaker on power bills ‘theatrics’

Reacting to BJP MLAs’ letter to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel over spiked power bills, the AAP has termed it “theatrics”, saying the saffron party should stop such things.

In a statement, the AAP has said that the BJP should focus on constructive politics, and alleged that the saffron party is misleading the people of the city by spreading rumors that electricity prices have been increased in Delhi through the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC).

The AAP further alleged that wherever BJP is in power, those states provide the most expensive electricity in the country.

The ruling dispensation in Delhi further alleged that even after paying expensive electricity bills, people have to face power cuts of 6-8 hours in peak summers in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that Kejriwal government in Delhi which provides 24×7 free electricity to the people, has the cheapest electricity rates across the country.

The statement added that the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has ordered that the current PPAC will remain unchanged, but DISCOMs can increase PPAC by up to 10 per cent due to the high power purchase costs, as allowed by the 2003 Electricity Act.

It is further said that power is bought from Electricity Exchange during summers to meet increased demand, in a bid to provide uninterrupted supply 24×7, and therefore PPAC might be greater in summers, especially due to heat waves.

The AAP further said that the saffron party should stop spreading lies.