AAP begins 50-day cleanliness drive; to provide on the spot solutions: Delhi Mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi along with several councilors and Aam Aadmi Party leaders hit the streets on Wednesday with the ‘Ab Dilli Ho Rahi Hai Saaf’ campaign.

Kickstarting the campaign from Chandni Chowk, the mayor urged people to come forward with their queries and troubles regarding cleanliness in their respective regions. She also assured to provide on the spot solution to the public grievances.

She said the cleanliness drive will continue across the city till March first week, a step aimed at making the city clean to an extent that it is compared to foreign locations.

Oberoi noted that it was not only the responsibility of the civic body and its officials, but also the people to help maintain cleanliness in their areas by cooperating with the authorities concerned.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who is the MCD in-charge for the party, said during the past eight months, the civic body has addressed 55,000 complaints. He said under the campaign, the mayor, deputy mayor, AAP MLAs and officials will inspect 20-25 km of roads and streets daily.

“As part of the campaign, the councilors and MCD teams will inspect garbage dumping sites across the city, especially those regions which bear the brunt of frequent garbage dumps, thus affecting the lives of people living there.

Meanwhile, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai announced the Village Development Board’s nod for projects to improve roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, and sports grounds in the national capital’s urban villages.