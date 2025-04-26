AAP alleges Delhi govt. of manipulating pollution data

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of manipulating pollution figures by selectively installing air quality monitoring systems in green and less-polluted areas.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi President, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Before the elections, the BJP had flooded TV, radio, internet, Facebook, and every platform with advertisements focusing heavily on pollution. Their biggest issue was pollution; they promised that if BJP came to power, they would reduce pollution.”

But now they are committing a huge fraud regarding pollution as the government has installed six Air Quality Monitoring Systems in forests and green areas so that the pollution figures can be reduced, he alleged.

Attacking the BJP on this, Bharadwaj said, “If fooling the public is all this government aims to do, why not install air quality monitors inside the drawing rooms of all seven ministers?”

The AAP leader demanded action and accountability, stating, “If CPCB norms weren’t followed, what action was taken against that officer? If no action was taken, it clearly points to collusion between your ministers and your administration. This exercise is being conducted to fool the people of Delhi—and it’s fraudulent. And to top it all, crores of rupees in public money have also been wasted by the government.”