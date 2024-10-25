AAP alleges assault attempt on Kejriwal, blames BJP for incitement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that assailants, allegedly at the behest of the BJP, attempted to attack AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that the people of Delhi have witnessed the depths to which BJP’s “dirty politics” can sink, following the alleged attack on Kejriwal during his padyatra.

Atishi alleged that the BJP is aware it cannot defeat AAP or Kejriwal in elections and is therefore resorting to such tactics, attempting to harm the AAP chief.

“If any harm comes to Kejriwal, the people of Delhi will not forgive the BJP,” she said. “To the people, he is more than a politician; he is like a son, a brother, and a guardian who is dedicated to improving their children’s education,” she added.

She further claimed that the people of Delhi would seek retribution if harm befell the AAP chief.

Chief Minister Atishi also alleged that whenever attempts to attack Kejriwal have occurred in the past, the individuals involved have had links to the BJP, yet the party has reportedly prevented police action in these matters.

She challenged the BJP to initiate an inquiry into the incident, claiming that individuals approached Kejriwal on the pretense of garlanding him before allegedly attempting to assault him.