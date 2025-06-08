9-year-old girl raped, murdered in Delhi’s Dayalpur

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in northwest Delhi’s Nehru Vihar, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

“A PCR call was received at Dayalpur police station around 8:41 PM on Saturday wherein it was reported that a minor had been allegedly raped and then murdered in the area of Nehru Vihar,” a police officer said.

The officer further added that, with this information, a team was immediately sent to the scene of the crime to investigate the matter further.

After reaching the spot, the team found that the girl was in an unconscious state and was immediately rushed to the JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

One of the police officers mentioned that, “Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on the face of the minor, which indicates that the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and then murdered.”

According to the minor’s father, the lower part of the child’s body was unclothed, and there were blood stains, which suggests that she was raped before being murdered.

Furthermore, the deceased child’s father said, “She had gone to her grandmother’s house, and after that, she went missing. It was later discovered that she had gone into a flat.”

“When we reached the flat, it was locked. After breaking the lock, we found her inside a suitcase,” he added.

As a part of the investigation, the crime team, along with forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), was called to the scene.

The flat is being thoroughly examined, and the entire area is being inspected to collect evidence.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation into this matter is ongoing by the police team to arrest the accused, an official stated.